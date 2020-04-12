Shraddha Kapoor Talks About Managing Her Busy Time & Schedule; Read

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. Having done films like Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more, Shraddha has proved her versatility and created a unique place in the hearts of the audience.

She is currently on cloud nine with her recent success, Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3. During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Shraddha Kapoor opened up about how the actor manages her busy schedule. Read ahead to know more-

Shraddha Kapoor opens up about managing her busy time & schedule

Shraddha Kapoor has made her fans extremely happy by giving back to back super hit films. After giving two major blockbuster films in 2019, Shraddha Kapoor started 2020 with a bang and seems to continue the streak this year too. The actor has often been praised for her spot-on portrayal and captivating acting skills.

In order to be able to work extra hours, the star has maintained a perfectly synced schedule. During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Shraddha Kapoor was asked to comment on her effective time managing strategies. The actor said that as long as her sleep isn’t compromised, she is happy to be crazy busy.

The Stree actor said that she loves doing things non-stop. At the same time, she also loves to take some time off, whenever possible, she added. Shraddha also said that she didn’t go for a vacation in 2019, so she plans to have one in 2020.

She has always remained dedicated to her roles, despite a handful of substantial injuries. She has truly adjusted herself to fit into her projects in the best ways possible. Shraddha also stated that she wants to be in back to back films, as much as possible, for her fans and audience.

She is able to manage her schedule because she loves what she does, she added. Shraddha Kapoor also said that there are times when she gets exhausted but the love of her fans is what keeps her going.

