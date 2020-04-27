Shraddha Kapoor Has Several Times Put Up Posts Appreciating 'Mother Earth'; See Pics

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram is full of pictures with scenic backdrops and green backgrounds. She loves posing in front of green backgrounds. So recently, she appreciated nature with a heartwarming post as nature has provided a lot for everyone over the years. Check out what Shraddha Kapoor's calming post was.

Shraddha Kapoor shares a collage of pictures

In the picture that Shraddha Kapoor shared, one could see that she has posed in front of several green spaces. She is seen trekking, taking a break from city life in one of the picture. In one of the pictures in the collage, she is seen posing alongside blue waters. All pictures point out that Shraddha Kapoor appreciates mother Earth and thus she is posted an appreciation post.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor’s post on Earth Day 2020

Shraddha Kapoor shared the picture on her Instagram and wrote, "Mother Earth. Giver of life. ~May we all learn to love you." Shraddha Kapoor appreciated everything that earth has ever given to everyone. Many fans wished her as well as praised her post on the day. One follower called Shraddha Kapoor 'the best' and poured in heart emoticons on the picture.

Many fans reacted to the picture that she shared on Instagram

Image Credits: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor has always been a nature lover and these calming pictures are proof

