Mahesh Babu To Romance Shraddha Kapoor In 'Geetha Govindam' Fame Parasuram's Next?

Mahesh Babu and Shraddha Kapoor might come together for Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram's next, reveals recent media reports. Initially, some reports stated that Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh is being considered for the role of the protagonist. However, reports published on Sunday, reveal that the makers of the upcomer are in talks with Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor for the lead role, and if the actor gives her go-ahead, the makers will make an official announcement soon.

Shraddha Kapoor, who made her Tollywood debut with Prabhas starrer Saaho, seems to have impressed the makers of Mahesh Babu's next. Following which, they have approached her for the upcomer. The Parasuram directorial is reported to be a family entertainer with an impactful social message. Reports have it that the makers will start shooting for the upcomer, soon after the lockdown ends.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie, starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, narrates the tale of an army officer, who is on a mission to save the country from external threats. The movie released in January 2020, reportedly grossed more than 200 crores at the box office.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3. The movie, starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead, narrates the tale of a young man, who traverses to an alien land to save his brother's life. The movie was released just before the nationwide lockdown was implemented, however, the film managed to earn about 92 crores at the box office.

