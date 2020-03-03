Shraddha Kapoor's Birthday: Best Goofy Pictures Of The 'Baaghi 3' Actor

Shraddha Kapoor started her acting career in Bollywood with the movie Teen Patti in the year 2010, and her first lead role was in the film Luv Ka The End in 2011. Shraddha is one of the most attractive and talented actors in Bollywood who always keeps posting her pictures on her Instagram handle which amazes her fans. Her best and most loved-movies are Aashiqui 2, Ek Villian, Baaghi, ABCD 2, Stree, Chhichhore and Saaho. Shraddha Kapoor, with her attractive style and fashion sense, looks stunning and always portrays her attitude differently.

These days Shraddha Kapoor is very busy promoting her upcoming film Baaghi 3. But Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor also have another reason to enjoy this week and party. Shraddha turns 32 today, that is on March 3, 2020. Shraddha has a huge fan base and they are very excited about her birthday. So, to revive the memories on this special occasion of the actor, here are some goofy pictures from Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram that shows her fun side.

Here are some goofy pictures of Birthday girl Shraddha Kapoor

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

