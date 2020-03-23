Shraddha Kapoor's Best Balloon Sleeves Outfits To Take Fashion Inspiration From

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor though having an easy way in Bollywood has worked hard and proved her talent by giving the industry some great films. Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore, Street Dancer 3D, and more, are some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films till date. The Baaghi 3 star is also known for fashion statements. Here are times when Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning in balloon sleeve outfits. Read ahead to know more:

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Enjoys Home-cooked Food, Shares Glimpse Of Mouth-watering Lunch Plate

Shraddha Kapoor in balloon sleeves outfits

Shraddha Kapoor is seen posing in a multi-coloured metallic finish mini-dress. The sleeves of the dress are balloon and full, having white net material. The actor has worn silver heels and left her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition. Shraddha Kapoor has worn no jewellery and applied nude and natural makeup.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor And Karisma Kapoor's Fashionable Midi-dress Look-book Is Mind-blowing

Shraddha Kapoor is seen wearing a maroon colour velvet three-fourth length dress. The dress has balloon three-fourth sleeves. The actor has worn black heels and left her straight hair open, giving them a side partition. Shraddha Kapoor has worn no jewellery and applied nude and natural makeup.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Shares The View From Her Home As She Stays Indoors During COVID-19 Scare

Shraddha Kapoor has worn a white mini-dress, with balloon full sleeves. The dress is turtle neck and has frills at the bottom border. Shraddha has worn black heels and tied her hair in a messy look. Shraddha Kapoor has worn no jewellery and applied nude and natural makeup.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's Starrer 'Half Girlfriend's' Soulful Soundtrack Is A Must-listen

Shraddha Kapoor is seen dressed in a grey and black checkered one sleeve, turtle neck dress. The left sleeve of the dress is a balloon and full. The actor has applied black nail paint and worn long silver earrings. She has left her straight hair open, giving them a side partition. Shraddha Kapoor has worn nude makeup and applied bold-red lip colour.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.