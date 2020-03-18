Shraddha Kapoor Shares The View From Her Home As She Stays Indoors During COVID-19 Scare

As the Coronavirus outbreak has reached the pandemic stage, everyone has been practising social distancing and self-quarantine. From school, public places to major events getting postponed, everyone is making efforts to take precautions against the disease. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor too has been updating her fans as to how is she spending her time during self-quarantine. Read on to know more about it.

Shraddha Kapoor shares the view from her house

Shraddha Kapoor updated her Instagram and shared with her fans a view from her home. One can see the beach from her house as the actor tells her fans that she is staying indoors amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Check out the post below.

Earlier this week, Shraddha Kapor had posted pictures of how she has been spending time inside her house. From catching up on her reading to eating homemade food, the actor has been trying to give ideas to her fans on how they can make the self-quarantine a productive time. Check out the posts below.

Shraddha Kapoor spends time reading

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram photo of her homemade food

A few days ago the actor had also shared this on her social media handle to make her fans aware of how the disease can spread.

