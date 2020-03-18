The Debate
Shraddha Kapoor Shares The View From Her Home As She Stays Indoors During COVID-19 Scare

Bollywood News

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram to share what is she doing during self-quarantine. She shared a picture of the view from her house. Read on to know more.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shraddha Kapoor

As the Coronavirus outbreak has reached the pandemic stage, everyone has been practising social distancing and self-quarantine. From school, public places to major events getting postponed, everyone is making efforts to take precautions against the disease. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor too has been updating her fans as to how is she spending her time during self-quarantine. Read on to know more about it.

Read | Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram Is Definitely For The Win; Find Out Why

Shraddha Kapoor shares the view from her house

Shraddha Kapoor updated her Instagram and shared with her fans a view from her home. One can see the beach from her house as the actor tells her fans that she is staying indoors amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Check out the post below. 

Read | Saif Ali Khan Says He Is Proud Of Daughter Sara Despite Box Office Failure Of Love Aaj Kal

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Earlier this week, Shraddha Kapor had posted pictures of how she has been spending time inside her house. From catching up on her reading to eating homemade food, the actor has been trying to give ideas to her fans on how they can make the self-quarantine a productive time. Check out the posts below. 

Read | Priyanka Chopra & Other B'towners Lead The Way With Ideas On How To Ace Social Distancing

Shraddha Kapoor spends time reading

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram photo of her homemade food

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

A few days ago the actor had also shared this on her social media handle to make her fans aware of how the disease can spread.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Read | Shraddha Kapoor Enjoys Home-cooked Food, Shares Glimpse Of Mouth-watering Lunch Plate

Read | Shraddha Kapoor And Karisma Kapoor's Fashionable Midi-dress Look-book Is Mind-blowing

 

 

