Shraddha Kapoor Shares Video Of People Singing 'Tum Hi Ho', Says 'loved The Excitement'

Recently, actress Shraddha Kapoor shared some of the amazing voices on soial media that appeared as a part of an event titled Just Duet which is organized by Starmaker. The actress shared a video where people from all across the country can be seen crooning to one of her popular track Tum Hi Ho from the critically acclaimed film Aashiqui 2. In the video, the actress can be seen singing the song which later gets joined by the people who can be seen singing in the chorus.

Fans croon to Tum Hi Ho

Showing off their passion for singing, the enthusiastic ones seems to impress the actress with their talent. While captioning the post, the actress expressed her amazement after hearing such soulful voices and wrote that she just loved the excitement with which people made their singing videos. She wrote that all the participants in the video sang brilliantly. Shraddha’s brother Siddhant Kapoor was the first one to drop a comment under the post and wrote that people in the video have such beautiful and amazing voices. Followed by Siddhant was Shraddha’s aunt, Tejaswini Kolhapure who also poured in her love for the video and wrote, “How lovely.”

Shraddha’s love for singing is something she has never shied away from sharing it with fans on social media. Much to the surprise of her fans, recently, Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor shared a hilarious video of him, jamming with his sister, walking through the corridor of what looked like a hotel. Shraddha, who is a passionate singer, has lent her voice for several Bollywood songs.

Siddhanth shared a video on his Instagram account and was seen recording Shraddha sing. As she sang the first few lines of the song, her brother followed her and completed the song. Towards the end of the video, Siddhanth was seen going crazy as he swirled his head hilariously. On the other hand, Shraddha gave the vocals for the song which made the video more fun to watch. He captioned the video and wrote that the jamming session was going well until he saw no one was watching them and went crazy. He further hinted that he might sing a duet with his sister. One of the funniest highlights of the video was Shraddha and Siddhanth's mother, Shivangi Kapoor's reaction to their singing.

(Image credit: Shraddha Kapoor/ Instagram)

