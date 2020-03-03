Shraddha Kapoor Gets Birthday Wishes From Bollywood

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her 33rd birthday today i.e. on March 3, 2020. The diva made her Bollywood debut with the movie Aashiqui 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and since then she has come a long way. Fans have seen Shraddha Kapoor’s brilliant performances in the movies like Chhichhore, Stree, Ek Villain, Haider, and many more. On the occasion of her birthday, friends from the Bollywood industry wished her good luck on her birthday. Here are a few birthday wishes received by Shraddha Kapoor on her birthday.

Prabhas

Saaho co-actor Prabhas took to Instagram and wished Shraddha Kapoor with a heartfelt note. In the picture, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas are seen donning white ensemble. The candid picture features both the stars sharing a good laugh.

Pratik Babbar

Shraddha Kapoor and Pratik Babbar shared screen space together in Chhichhore. Pratik shared a BTS picture from the sets of the movie. He also called Sharddha the queen of hearts.

Shahid Kapoor

Taking to his Instagram, Shahid Kapoor shared an adorable picture with Shraddha Kapoor on his story. The duo was seen together in the films like Haider and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Have a look at Shahid Kapoor’s story here:

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra was seen wishing Shraddha Kapoor by sharing a picture on her Instagram story. Although the divas haven’t shared screen space but it seems that they are good friends. The picture shared by Parineeti seems to be clicked at some event. Have a look at it here:

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra wished Shraddha Kapoor by sharing throwback pictures from the movie Ek Villain. Ek Villain was a massive hit at the box office. The duo’s chemistry in the movie was much loved by the audiences.

