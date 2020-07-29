Shraddha Kapoor Unveils Measures She Has Adopted To Protect 'planet Earth & Mother Nature'

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has always been vocal about conservation of environment. On July 28, she took to Instagram to speak about the new changes she has been making for ‘planet earth and mother nature’. The ‘Street Dancer 3D’ actor has been raising awareness against the atrocities faced by Mother Earth because of human activities. On the occasion of World Conservation Day, Shraddha took to the social media to inform that she has inculcated changes within herself to conserve ‘our planet and its animals’.

In the caption, the 33-year-old actor wrote, “Making changes within myself for planet earth and mother nature. Been using a bamboo toothbrush (as an alternative to plastic ones), having bucket baths, using alternatives to single-use plastic water bottles like copper, glass, and reusable bottles. Trying also to look out for stray animals, turning vegetarian last July 21st, a year ago. I hope I continue on this journey of working on myself to love our planet and it’s animals more” (sic).

Netizens call Shraddha ‘inspiring’

Since shared, Shraddha’s post has garnered over 823,000 likes. In the comment section, netizens showered the actress with praises for her ‘amazing job’. While one internet user wrote, “You are such an inspiration,” another added, "Small change make our world beautiful...feel and save the nature”. One Instagrammer said, “U r truly an inspiration babudiii...and I've learnt a lot of things from u like helping animals, saving our mother earth, always be kind to everyone, and the most important love and love and love”.

