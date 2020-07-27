Shraddha Kapoor's Sunday Lunch All About 'Delhi Wale Chole And Kulche'; See Post

On July 26, Shraddha Kapoor gave a sneak peek into how her Sunday lunch looked like at home. As seen in the pic, Kapoor's plate had some chole along with kulcha. She also had some diced onions sprinkled with red chilli powder, salt and lime. On sharing the platter, Shraddha penned down her thoughts in Hindi. She wrote, "Since its a Sunday today, let's have Delhi's chole and kulche." As soon as her post was up, her Chhichhore co-star Varun Sharma wrote, "Looks yum." Whereas, Manish Malhotra and Kanika Kapoor also dropped comments on Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram post.

Shraddha Kapoor's post

Also Read | Prabhas Starrer 'Saaho' Surpasses Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' Box Office Records In Japan; Read

Also Read | Erica Fernandes Reveals Why She Relates To Prerna In 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

Meanwhile, ahead of Dil Bechara's release, Shraddha shared Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's poster and dropped a purple heart in the caption. Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra dropped hearts on her post. Her post garnered attention from many fans too. Shraddha, recently also put up an adorable throwback picture on the occasion of her brother Siddhanth Kapoor's birthday.

As seen in the pic, Shraddha has an angry expression, whereas Siddhanth Kapoor is all smiles. She wrote, "Today is a VERY special day! It’s my brothers birthday!!! My bringer of joy, silliness, strength, my conscience keeper and major TP partner, Happy Birthday Bhaiya!!! I love you mostest." Soon, Tiger Shroff and Ayushmann Khurrana also wished Siddhanth. Whereas Siddhant replied, "Love you. Btw your straight face in this photo is just EPIC." Take a look.

Shraddha Kapoor's photos

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann or Shraddha Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur, better on-screen duo?

It was recently reported that Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas' film Saaho set new records in Japan. Saaho has now become the fifth highest-grossing Indian movie in Japan. Shraddha Kapoor's film re-released in Japan and churned massive numbers at the box office on its opening day. The Sujeeth's directorial also surpassed Aamir Khan's sports drama Dangal and became the biggest Indian opener in Japan. Saaho emerged as one of the top five Indian films in Japan among English Vinglish, 3 Idiots, Muthu, Baahubali 2 and Dangal.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Remo D'souza's Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to feature together in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film. However, not many details are divulged about the same.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' was shot in Uttarakhand; watch its making video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.