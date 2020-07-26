Shraddha Kapoor's Knee-length Dresses That Are Perfect For Evening Parties

Fans always love staying updated about their favourites celebrities about everything from their latest projects to their amazing outfits. Bollywood celebrities are often admired for their outfit choices and people often take inspiration from them to style their own outfits. Among many others, Shraddha Kapoor is also often admired for her fashion choices. Take a look at some of her knee-length dresses that are perfect for evening parties.

Shraddha Kapoor's knee-length dress to add to your closet

For one of her interview sessions, Shraddha Kapoor chose to shine in a blue dress. The actor put on a pretty cold-shoulder and singlet styled dress. With a knee-length fit, the dress had a ruffled design all over. She chose to tie up her hair in a messy ponytail and topped the look with a pair of golden earrings and a layered golden neckpiece. As for her footwear, she wore a pair of black strappy high heels.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Shares A Video Of Cat Getting Rescued & It's Full Of Love; See Post

During one of her film promotions, the actor styled her self in a pretty pink and rustic orange coloured outfit. With a knee-length fit, the dress was held together by a cross-styled piece of clothing that had a train style fit. She topped her look with a few basic accessories and styled her hair in a low and messy ponytail. Shraddha completed her look with a pair of nude and pointy heels.

ALSO READ | When Shraddha Kapoor And Kapil Sharma Became Romeo And Juliet, Watch Here

For one of her events, Shraddha Kapoor donned a maroon coloured dress. The outfit had a velvet texture and sleeves were styled in a victorian fit. With a bodycon fitting on top, the dress had a peplum design towards the bottom. The actor did not style the outfit with any kind of accessories and chose a sleeked back hairstyle flaunted straight hair. As for her footwear, Kapoor styled her outfit with a pair of black blocked heels.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Has A Common Link With Neelam Kothari & Shankar Mahadevan; Find Out

For another one of her events, Shraddha slew in a yellow dress. The actor donned a singlet dress with a high-low knee-length fit. The dress had a ruffled design and a comfortable fit. She chose to flaunt her wavy hair with the outfit and topped the look with a pair of large golden loops. The actor chose a basic makeup look for her outfit.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Croon Justin Bieber's 'Sorry' In The Most Adorable Manner In This Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.