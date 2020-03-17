Shraddha Kapoor’s Most Stylish Hair-dos You Must Definitely Try

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is known for her acting chops, dancing finesse and on-screen charisma. Besides her work in films, she is also known as a fashionista. The Baaghi actor slays her look in everything from formal looks to street styles. Moreover, she makes heads turn with her gorgeous hairstyles. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best looks in incredible hairstyles.

Shraddha Kapoor’s best looks in different hairstyles

1. Natural waves

Shraddha Kapoor does not shy away from flaunting her naturally wavy hair. She can be seen sporting her loose hair on various occasions. Kapoor’s long hair manages to sweep her fans off their feet.

2. Half ponytail

Kapoor also aces her look in straightened hair. She has opted for half tied hair in this look. She has used thread to make thin braids and tie them together.

3. Street style look

Shraddha Kapoor has opted for a different look in the movie Street Dancer 3D. She can be seen sporting pink dyed hair tied into two side braids. She has slain this look, thanks to her impeccable charm.

4. Fishtail braid

The Ek Villain actor is looking stunning as she opted for a fishtail braid. She has donned a plain white top. Her side hair braid looks incredible with this look.

