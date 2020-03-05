The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Shraddha Kapoor Is A Nature-lover And These Pictures Are Proof

Bollywood News

Shraddha Kapoor is among the most popular actors in Bollywood. She is also a nature-lover and posts incredible pics on Instagram. Have a look.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is known for her dazzling performances and on-screen charisma. She is a nature lover as evident on her social media. From time to time, she keeps posting incredible pictures featuring nature’s scenic views on her official Instagram handle. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best pictures that prove she is a nature lover. 

Shraddha Kapoor’s pictures that prove she is a nature lover 

Chasing the sun with friends

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

A view from the van during the shoot of Batti Gul Meter Chalu

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

A beautiful snap of her mother

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

A scenic view of the bountiful nature

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Breaking dusk

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

A view of picturesque mountains

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Relaxing in a lush green meadow

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Trees mingling with dual shade clouds

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Surrounded by trees in Belgrade, Serbia

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Exploring Belgrade

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor: Actors Who Made Their Bollywood Debut Opposite The 'Baaghi 3' Actor

Also read: Tiger Shroff Surprises Shraddha Kapoor On Her Birthday, Grooves Along With The Flash Mob

Expressing gratitude for an amazing year

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor Thanks Fans And Friends For An Amazing Birthday

Also read: Does Shraddha Kapoor Have A Preference For Sleek Hairstyles? These Pics Say So

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Virat Kohli
KOHLI WISHES LUCK TO INDIA EVES
Saiyami
SAIYAMI KHER SPIES SACHIN TENDULKAR
Delhi violence
DELHI CP VISITS ACP ANUJ KUMAR
Netanyahu
NETANYAHU ENCOURAGES ISRAELIS TO ADOPT 'NAMASTE' TO GREET AMID CORONAVIRUS SCARE
Joe Biden's error during rally in LA has internet worried about him
BIDEN MISTAKES WIFE FOR SISTER
Harsh Vardhan
HEALTH MIN'S CORONAVIRUS STATEMENT