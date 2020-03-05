Shraddha Kapoor Is A Nature-lover And These Pictures Are Proof

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is known for her dazzling performances and on-screen charisma. She is a nature lover as evident on her social media. From time to time, she keeps posting incredible pictures featuring nature’s scenic views on her official Instagram handle. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best pictures that prove she is a nature lover.

Shraddha Kapoor’s pictures that prove she is a nature lover

Chasing the sun with friends

A view from the van during the shoot of Batti Gul Meter Chalu

A beautiful snap of her mother

A scenic view of the bountiful nature

Breaking dusk

A view of picturesque mountains

Relaxing in a lush green meadow

Trees mingling with dual shade clouds

Surrounded by trees in Belgrade, Serbia

Exploring Belgrade

Expressing gratitude for an amazing year

