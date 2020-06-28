Malaika Arora Or Shraddha Kapoor: Who Looked Uber Cool In This All-black Avatar?

Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and many more are always seen giving some major fashion goals that make heads turn. Whether it's long gowns, short dresses or sarees and lehengas, actresses have always exhibited their unique fashion style. Their outfits often collide with each other making it a fashion faceoff.

Bollywood divas Shraddha Kapoor and Malaika Arora opted for a similar-looking outfit while giving it their unique twist. Here’s taking a look at Malaika Arora and Shraddha Kapoor’s similar-looking outfit that fans and fashionistas can take inspiration from.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has always managed to slay the fashion game and her appearances from functions and award shows are proof. The actor sported a black one-shoulder sports bra along with black harem pants. She opted for a sleek hairdo, blush pink cheeks and lip balm. The actor completed the look with a silver sling bag, white sneakers and a pair of sunglasses. Check out the picture below.

(Image courtesy: Rockstar, Pinterest.com)

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, who is equally stylish donned a head to toe latex look in an outfit from Deme Love. The outfit consisted of a black one-shoulder crop top along with loose harem pants. She opted for a wavy hairdo, kohled eyes and bold lips. Shraddha also completed her outfit with statement earrings, hand accessories, and white block heels. Check out her outfit below.

Malaika Arora and Shraddha Kapoor have a strong game in fashion. Right from their public appearances to their airport looks, the actors know how to ace their outfits with style. Seeing the likes and comments on their posts, it is quite evident that fans and fashionistas are simply loving their ensembles.

On the work front

Due to the lockdown, Malaika Arora has been spending time at her Mumbai home with her loved ones. She is often seen giving a sneak peek on social media on how she spends her day at home. And as per her Instagram posts, she has been spending her time in some workouts, reading, cooking and many more. While Shraddha Kapoor has also been spending time at her Mumbai home with her loved ones. The actor also often goes on to treat fans with glimpses of what she does during the day.

