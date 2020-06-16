Shraddha Kapoor Vs Kiara Advani: Who Wore Red Stylish Outfit Better?

Shraddha Kapoor and Kiara Advani are two gorgeous divas of the industry. Kiara Advani is known for her fashionable appearances which she makes effortlessly and fuss-freely. While Shraddha Kapoor is also one of the most loved actors for her unique fashion statement that she marks whenever she steps out.

Both these actors have flaunted their designer red coloured outfits in their own kind of style and posted the pictures on their Instagram pages. Shraddha Kapoor and Kiara Advani styled these outfits from their fashion collection which has the same red colour shade but different design outfit. Let’s see which fashionista rocked the outfit better.

Who wore red stylish dress better?

Shraddha Kapoor in this red blazer style outfit

Shraddha Kapoor featured this red number very stunningly. It has a blazer style plunging neckline dress. She wrapped around her simple but elegant designer piece by a belt. Shraddha’s pants were cropped at her waist and also featured a cool pocket on the left side. Shraddha Kapoor opted for beige heels and large gold hoop earrings from Misho Designs.

Shraddha paired her stylish apparel with no-makeup look with a basic foundation, highlighter and nude brown lips. The Baaghi actor styled her hair in middle-parted along with loose simple curls. This perfectly donned outfit by Shraddha Kapoor is giving major fashion goals to her fans as the colour looks amazing on her. Make sure to take cues from Shraddha Kapoor as she adapted finely, in this minimal yet chic way outfit.

Kiara Advani in this red dazzling outfit

Kiara Advani donned this red-sizzling outfit for a launch event in New Delhi and graced it with her elegance. The Kabir Singh actor wore this glamorous two-piece attire and looked every inch stunning. Although Kiara Advani's apparel was a task to pull off, she managed and carried it like a pro. The actor’s outfit had a detailed halter-necked designed cropped top, which had frilly or ruffled and flared statement sleeves. Her stylish sleeves pattern embraced her ensemble and gave it a dramatic effect, making her blouse more ravishing.

Going into detail about Kiara Advani’s blouse it was a pretty backless one which added to the dazzling quotient. The actor paired her blouse with matching bell-bottom pants, which were straight-fit but had a little exaggerated hemline. Kiara Advani’s chic-outfit was paired with no-accessories. Her hairstyle was a sleek middle-parted left loose and made an elegant show with a simple hair clip. Kiara Advani's makeup was simple yet refreshing with a subtle pink lip shade, supplementing eyeshadow, and soft kohl.

