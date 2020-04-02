Shraddha Kapoor’s Best Films According To IMDb Ratings | Read

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of the renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor though having an easy way in Bollywood has worked hard and proved her talent. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more.

Shraddha Kapoor entered the Bollywood industry with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) and rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013), alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Here are the best movies of Shraddha Kapoor till now according to the IMDb ratings. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Reminisces Childhood Memories While Being Isolated At Home, See Pic

Shraddha Kapoor’s best films according to IMDb ratings

Haider (2014)

Shraddha Kapoor played a pivotal role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider. The film had Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, and Kay Kay Menon as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a young man, who returns to Kashmir after his father's disappearance to confront his uncle, whom he suspects of playing a role in his father's fate. The film was critically acclaimed and has an IMDb rating of 8.1.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's Best Moments From Her Blockbuster Film 'Ek Villain'

Chhichhore (2019)

Shraddha Kapoor played the female lead in Nitesh Tiwari’s multi-starrer, Chhichhore. The film also had Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a group of friends from university as they progress into middle-age life and go their own separate ways. The film entered the ₹100 crores club at the box-office and was critically acclaimed. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.

Also Read | Did You Know Shraddha Kapoor Was A Part Of This Kareena Kapoor-Imran Khan Starrer?

Stree (2018)

Shraddha Kapoor played the female lead in Amar Kaushik’s Stree. The film also had Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi as lead characters. The plot of the film revolved around a small town of Chanderi, where the menfolk live in fear of an evil spirit named "Stree" who abducts men in the night. The film is reportedly based on the urban legend of "Nale Ba" that went viral in Karnataka in the 1990s. The film entered the ₹100 crores club at the box-office and was critically acclaimed. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.6.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Or Shraddha Kapoor - Who Nailed Tarun Tahiliani's Design Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.