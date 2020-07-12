Shraddha Kapoor's Films That Crossed The ₹100 Crore Mark At Box Office

Making a debut in Teen Patti that did not perform well at the box office, Shraddha Kapoor rose to fame when her film Aashiqui 2 released. Today Shraddha Kapoor is known to be one of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood. Her films like Ek Villian, ABCD 2 and Chhichhore were superhits, ruling over the box office for days. Most of Shraddha Kapoor’s films have also crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. Take a look at her movies that crossed the ₹100 crore mark.

Shraddha Kapoor’s movies that crossed ₹100 crore mark

ABCD 2 - ₹165 crore

A sequel of the film ABCD, ABCD 2 starred Varun Dhavan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudeva in the lead roles along with supporting actors Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Lauren Gottlieb. ABCD 2 explores the journey of a group of dancers who represent India at the World Hip Hop Dance competition.

Stree - ₹180 crore

The horror comedy film, Stree was considered to be one of Shraddha Kapoor's best performances in Bollywood. She starred opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film. The film crossed the ₹100 crore mark, making an est gross collection of ₹180 crores. Stree depicted the story of a village called Chanderi and the people who live in constant fear of a spirit who abducts men on festival nights. A group of boys then decide to unsolve the mystery.

Saaho - ₹ 433 crore

Saaho was one of the most expensive Indian films made, starring actor Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Saaho made an est collection of ₹433 crores at the box office and received mixed reviews from the critics. Saaho followed the story of an undercover agent and his partner in a quest to catch a smart thief. They soon realise that the case is linked to a crime lord.

Chhichhore - ₹200 crore

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The film followed the story of a man who takes a trip down the memory and tells a story about his college days when he and his friends were tagged as "losers". Shraddha Kapoor played Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-wife in the film. Chhichhore was critically acclaimed and went on to become a blockbuster hit at the box office.

