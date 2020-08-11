Sunny Leone Endorses Her Own Brand In Stunning Photos; See Pics Here

Sunny Leone recently shared a photo on her social media with her fans and followers, where she was seen in a car with some makeup on. She said that she was endorsing a brand in her post. Fans have been in love with this look of hers. Read on:

Sunny Leone flaunts her looks

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, actor Sunny Leone took to her official social media handle and posted a series of photos and videos that featured her sitting in a car, and donned with make-up. In this social media post, the actor is seen wearing a white top with heart-shaped prints on top. Leone straps on the seatbelt and takes selfies with new Instagram features.

In the caption of the post, the actor said that she is in a hurry. Leone was endorsing a lipstick brand in her Instagram post. She captioned it saying, “We can still be s*xy AF even if we are in a rush!!! Xoxo. Wearing #Rooberry by @starstruckbysl. SunnyLeone #fashion Made In India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ #lalife”. Here is the social media post by the actor:

This IG post went on to garner over 65 thousand likes within 25 minutes of its posting on the social media platform. Fans of the actor also flooded the comment section with hearts, kisses, and praises.

In the comment section, a fan by the handle name FIZA_Khan5114 wrote, “Sach me yrr ap bhut khoobsurat hain” (Translation: ''You are really beautiful''). Fans posted heart and kiss emojis all over the comment section. Here are a few fan reactions to Sunny leone’s latest social media post:

ALSO READ | Actors Vishal, Shaam, And Arya Flaunt Muscles After Workout Session At Gym

ALSO READ | Juhi Chawla Shares A Hilarious Meme About Matchmaking; See Post Here



ALSO READ |Damian Chapa Says He Feels Safe While Working With Woody Allen On The Set

Sunny Leone is often seen promoting one or the other brand on her social media handle. She is also the owner of Star Struck Cosmetics. Amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, the actor was also spending her time interviewing celebrities on her social media handle. She has been interviewing celebs like Varun Sharma, Neeti Palta, Zareen Khan, Evelyn Sharma, Sohel Khan, and others. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Rangeela and I Eat Your Skin.

ALSO READ | Suniel Shetty Quiz: Can You Guess The Movie Based On The Actor's Look?



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.