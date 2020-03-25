Shraddha Kapoor’s Best Scenes From 'Any Body Can Dance 2' | WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of the renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. Shraddha is on cloud nine after her recent success, Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff. Having done films like Haider, Ek Villain, Aashiqui 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more, Shraddha has proved her versatility and created a unique place in the hearts of the audience.

In 2015, Shraddha Kapoor played the lead role in Remo D’Souza directorial, Any Body Can Dance 2. Along with Shraddha, the lead cast of the film includes Prabhu Deva and Varun Dhawan. The plot of the film revolved around the story of a fictitious dance group. The film explores their rise to fame, sudden downfall, and their heroic attempt to seek vindication by regaining their lost pride and glory. The movie marks as the first dance-drama of Shraddha Kapoor. Here are the best scenes of Shraddha Kapoor from Any Body Can Dance 2. Read ahead to know-

Shraddha Kapoor’s best scenes from Any Body Can Dance 2

Yelling at Prabhu Deva

As Any Body Can Dance 2 follows, the group of dancers is shown to be very dedicated to wanting to win a particular dance competition, that they can reach only with the help of Prabhu Deva. Prabhu Deva, on the other hand, is shown as a drunkard, who does not care about the group of dancers. Despite trying so hard, Prabhu Deva stays the same. Finally, Shraddha Kapoor yells at him and tries to make him understand the situation in a serious and a firm tone.

Sun Saathiya Performance

The song, Sun Saathiya, marks as the first time Shraddha Kapoor expresses her love for Varun Dhawan in the film. Shraddha Kapoor’s soulful performance in the song is a sight to watch. Sun Sathiya is Shraddha Kapoor’s expression of love.

Climax Act

The climax act is one of the best dance performances pulled off in the history of Bollywood. The act was marvelously choreographed, leaving everyone in tenterhooks. This song is the reason why Shraddha Kapoor became an inspiration to all the budding dancers. Her passion for dance was beyond limits, as in spite of injuring her foot in reel and real life, Shraddha totally nailed the act.

