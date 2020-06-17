Shraddha Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In These Monochrome Pictures; Check Out

Shraddha Kapoor, the charming Bollywood actor, started her acting career with the movie Teen Patti in the year 2010. Her first lead role was in the film Luv Ka The End in 2011. Shraddha Kapoor keeps posting her pictures on her Instagram handle which amazes her fans. Shraddha Kapoor has a huge fan base that shower "likes" and "comments" on her Instagram pictures. So, let’s take a look at some pretty monochrome pictures of Shraddha Kapoor from her Instagram.

Shraddha Kapoor looks very pretty in these monochrome pictures-

Shraddha Kapoor posted this picture on the festival of Gudi Padwa, which is a Marathi New Year. In the picture, Shraddha Kapoor is wearing a traditional Maharashtrian saree, and the picture also comprises of her mother and grandmother’s picture in traditional sarees. Have a look here at these beautiful ladies of Kapoor family in these pictures.

Shraddha Kapoor is elegance and beauty personified in this monochrome picture. The actor is wearing a lehenga and sleeves-less blouse with a plunging neckline. She paired her outfit with black heels and curly side-parted hairstyle.

Shraddha Kapoor looks very pretty in this monochrome picture with brown eyes. Her stylish loose curls embraced her selfie face and made her look more elegant. Have a look at this picture.

Shraddha Kapoor is so simple yet beautiful which is evident in her monochrome picture. Have a look at this cute Shraddha Kapoor Instagram picture where she is watching something in her phone.

One of the prettiest monochrome pictures of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur on the cover page of Filmfare magazine. This was in 2013 when their film Ok Jaanu was released. Have a look at this picture of Shraddha and Aditya on the cover page.

Shraddha Kapoor's monochrome look for the Grazia August Issue 2016. Her hairstyle and pose for this picture is just amazing along with her blazer and hoop earrings. Have a look at this monochrome picture.

Shraddha Kapoor’s monochrome picture with her guitar during the shoot of the film Half Girlfriend. Have a look at this simple yet elegant monochrome click.

Me & my new friend, the guitar, spending the day together before night shoot #MusicIsLife #HalfGirlfriend ✨❤️

This monochrome picture shows the star flaunt her dress with a floral neckline. Her piercing gaze is the highlight of the film.

One of my favourite shots by R Burman make up & hair by @danielbauermakeupandhair :)

