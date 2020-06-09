Shraddha-Tiger Or Shraddha-Aditya: Who Had Better On-screen Chemistry?

Shraddha Kapoor started her acting career in Bollywood with the movie Teen Patti in the year 2010, and her first lead role was in the film Luv Ka The End in 2011. However, her first successful film was Aashiqui 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur. Post that, there was no looking back for Shraddha. The diva worked with several actors in the past few years. Later, her role in Baaghi with Tiger Shroff was also loved by fans. So let us see, with which of two popular co-stars, fans loved her chemistry more-

Shraddha Kapoor with Aditya Roy Kapur or With Tiger Shroff? Whose chemistry do we love more?

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Kapur’s chemistry sizzled in films like Aashiqui 2 and in Ok Jaanu. Fans loved this pair in both the films. The popular revamped song from the film Ok Jaanu, which was Humma Humma, featured Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor, which was amazingly sensual and showcased the duo's amazing chemistry. Aashiqui 2, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor was also a romantic musical drama film that did wonders at the box office. Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor both essayed that role beautifully in the film and the songs of the films were chartbusters.

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff

Sharddha Kapoor also looked great with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi series which has released the 3rd instalment also. Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3 essayed the role of Siya and Tiger Shroff as Ronnie. Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff looked great together in this romantic action drama. Their sizzling chemistry in the film made for a great on-screen pair, be it for romantic or light-hearted comedy scenes.

Baaghi is a Sabir Khan directorial starring Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. The franchise received a lot of praise from the critics and the audience. An interesting fact about the film was that Shraddha and Tiger came together after four years for the third instalment of the series, which released on March 4, 2020.

On the work front

Shraddha Kapoor will reportedly start shooting for Luv Ranjan's next opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film is expected to be a romantic comedy and will start with its shooting next year.

