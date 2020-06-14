Shraddha Kapoor's 'Baaghi' Franchise Is A Must-watch For All Adrenaline Junkies, Read Why

Baaghi, which released in 2016, starred Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Sudheer Babu Posani in the lead roles. TV personality Sunil Grover also portrayed a pivotal character in the film. The Sabir Khan directorial received a lot of praise from the critics and the audience.

An interesting fact about the film was that Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger came together after four years for the third instalment of the series, which released on March 4, 2020. Shraddha Kapoor’s Baaghi franchise is a must-watch and below we list down reasons why every adrenaline junkie must-watch this franchise-

Also read | Shraddha-Tiger Or Shraddha-Aditya: Who Had Better On-screen Chemistry?

Reasons why Shraddha's Baaghi franchise is a must-watch for all adrenaline junkies-

Action scenes

‘Baaghi’ franchise has some amazing action scenes where the lead actor, Tiger Shroff flaunts his action skills. In every consecutive series of the Baaghi franchise, there is an amazing casting of villains. It is definitely also a treat to watch Tiger Shroff pull a ‘one-man-army’ stunt against all these villains in the film. All three instalments of the Baaghi franchise comprises of a strong and supporting cast, and this adrenaline-pumping action scenes will leave you spell-bound.

Songs of the films

Shraddha Kapoor’s Baaghi franchise films were not only a blockbuster hit because of the story but also because of its songs. Baaghi had a lot of soulful and foot-tapping dancing numbers. Songs like Cham Cham which was charmed by the graceful performance of Shraddha Kapoor, and the romantic numbers like Sab Tera, Agar Tu Hota, Girl I Need You, and the super dancing number Dus Bahane are still a fan-favourite.

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor Loves To Experiment With Her Characters And Roles; Here's Proof

Box Office collections

Mostly, all the instalments of the Baaghi franchise were loved and appreciated by the audiences. The box office collections for the first instalment film Baaghi in the year 2016 was Rs 125 crores. The next release, Baaghi 2 in the year 2018 earned an amount of Rs.254 crores which starred Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in leads. The next film Baaghi 3 released in the year 2020 are collected a total of Rs 137 crores.

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor Shares Better Chemistry With Whom - Varun Dhawan Or Sidharth Malhotra?

The storyline of all the films

The Baaghi franchise's storyline is quite interesting in which someone close to Tiger Shroff is threatened or kidnapped, and he takes over the rival and rescues his dear ones. Tiger Shroff was seen fighting in a building in the first Baaghi franchise for his love interest Shraddha Kapoor. In the second instalment, he played the role of an army man looking for a kidnapped kid. And in the third and the latest instalment, he was seen fighting against the enemies who kidnap people from India and Pakistan to use them as human bombs.

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s on-screen chemistry

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff's pairing is definitely a treat for the fans to watch on-screen. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s charming and sizzling chemistry is evident in the movies and songs of the film. The Baaghi franchise promises immense action, drama, and romance which will surely make you fall in love with the film.

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor Or Janhvi Kapoor: Who Gave Major Fashion Goals In This Royal Blue Apparel?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.