Shraddha Kapoor Or Deepika Padukone: Who Sported Quirky Summer Look Better?

Deepika Padukone is a true fashion icon in the industry who makes sure that she looks perfect every time she steps out. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor is another B’Town diva who is always appreciated for her style statements. The duo always manages to make a fashion statement, be it with their red carpet looks, airport outfits, or attire for movie promotions. So, let's have a look at these Bollywood divas styled a similar outfit and who of the two aced the look better?

Shraddha Kapoor or Deepika Padukone: who donned stripes dress better?

Deepika Padukone in these blue checkered summer outfit

In this picture, the Chappak actor opted for a super stylish outfit from her summer collection. Deepika Padukone walked out in this checkered co-ord set from the label Anna Mason. Deepika Padukone sported the fashionable blue-hued separates which were a sleeveless plunging-neckline crop top that presented knotted detailing. Her dress was designed and styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone matched up to her crop top with a high-waist midi skirt that included slight side slit and ruffled hem.

Deepika Padukone complemented her look with pointed blue pumps from Saint Laurent. Deepika donned the stunning outfit pairing it with gold-toned drop earrings, stilettos, and slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, smokey eyes, shiny eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Deepika Padukone ended her stylish look with the side-parted tresses into a half hairdo.

Shraddha Kapoor in this lime green striped outfit

In this appearance, Shraddha Kapoor opted for a lime green co-ord set by Moon River. The outfit had vertical stripes in white and lime green. Her dress was a strappy crop top with a detailed knot in the front. She styled it up with flared culottes pants that were cropped above her ankles. She also wore a white short jacket over the knotted crop top.

Shraddha Kapoor paired her super-stylish attire with ankle-strap sandals and pink earrings from Bansari which perfectly complemented her look. Shraddha Kapoor usually pairs her attires with minimal accessories, and these earrings made for an unexpected addition. Shraddha Kapoor looked awesome with light makeup as she posed as the new brand ambassador at the product launch of a popular beauty brand.

