Shraddha Kapoor's 'Paithani' To Sara's 'Bandhani'; B'Town Divas In Traditional Saree

Bollywood divas never fail to groom themselves in the most stunning sarees. They keep on updating the new trends along with following the traditions. Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, among others are some of the popular actors who have experimented traditional saree looks to keep the fashion up to mark. So, let’s have a look at these dazzling fashionistas in traditional designer sarees.

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor Or Deepika Padukone: Who Sported Quirky Summer Look Better?

Bollywood divas flaunting traditional Indian saree types:

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted in this bright purple traditional Paithani saree at the house of a Bollywood star for a Diwali party. She paired her gorgeous saree look with subtle eye makeup and heavy jhumkas. The highlight of Shraddha Kapoor's look was a gajra in her hair. The entire ethnic saree look made Shraddha Kapoor’s appearance absolutely magnificent.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan in this traditional Bandhani printed yellow saree was spotted at the Diwali party. Sara Ali Khan was snapped in a cheery yellow bandhani sari which she complemented with a matching pink potli and jooti. Sara Ali Khan completed her festive appearance in her open hair sleep hairstyle and kept it simple with minimal accessorised with bangles in one hand and a bindi.

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit And Other Actors Look Ethereal In Paithani Saree; See Pics

Jacqueline Fernandez

This Bengali-style traditional look by Jacqueline Fernandez immediately made us recall the Durga Puja festival. Jacqueline undoubtedly took the hearts of the fans in this pretty red and white saree designed by Manish Malhotra. The pretty red borders of the saree had golden zari. Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a red puff-sleeved blouse and alluring gold jewellery pieces from Joolry and Curio Cottage. A classic red bindi and curly hair were just proper for the Bengali attire to make it look elegant.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone who loves to drape sarees wore this rare gold colour silk saree. She opted for this gold traditional Kanjivaram silk saree from The House of Angadi for her grand Bangalore wedding reception. She accessorised her look with a neck-covering emerald choker, matching earrings and long elegant rani haar. Deepika opted for her signature sleek hair bun and undoubtedly stunned in an amazing royal way as she is.

Also read | Deepika Padukone's Pictures That Prove She Is A Complete Water-baby

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu stunned in this navy blue and golden colour traditional saree with golden zari weave printed border. She paired the beautiful saree with full black bell sleeves blouse by Assamese Mekhla Chaddar. Bipasha Basu's look in this dazzling black and gold saree worked like a charm. She paired it with long black and golden three layered traditional jhumkas along with a big black bindi and perfect make up.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Or Sara Ali Khan: Which Diva Impressed You More In This Mirror Dress?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.