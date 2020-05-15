Shraddha Kapoor & Mouni Roy Show How To Style The White Shirt Dress: Check It Out

Shraddha Kapoor and Mouni Roy are both well-known names in the Indian acting industry. Shraddha is a Bollywood diva who has set the screen on fire with her roles in popular films like Haider, Baaghi, Saaho and more. On the other hand, Mouni is a popular name in the television world. The diva is the most-loved 'Naagin' on television. She was also seen in a couple of Bollywood films like Gold and Made in China.

Not only are these two divas popular for their acting, but they are looked upon for their fashion senses as well. Recently, we came across photos of both the actors sporting similar white shirts dresses. Check out who of the two fashionistas styled their white shirt better. Have a look at their stunning photos below-

Shraddha Kapoor or Mouni Roy: Who wore the white shirt dress better?

Shraddha Kapoor is seen wearing a white shirt and a black colour leather dress on top. She has worn big golden colour earrings and has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and a messy look. The actor has applied nude and natural makeup and is looking simply lovely in this candid pic.

In comparison to Shraddha Kapoor, Mouni Roy is seen wearing a white shirt dress and multi-coloured sequin embroidery on top of it. The actor has worn black colour boot heels and tied her wavy hair at the back, in a low ponytail. Mouni has applied nude makeup with a smokey eye look. The Bengali beauty sure has added more jazz to the plain white shirt.

