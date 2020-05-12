Shraddha Kapoor's Popular Romantic Songs Sung By Melody-queen Shreya Ghoshal

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the cutest actors in Bollywood today. Apart from acting in different movies, Shraddha has also displayed her singing talents in several movies. Although most of the vocals for Shraddha Kapoor songs are usually given by Palak Munchal and Tulsi Kumar, there are two very popular songs featuring the actor that have vocals by melody queen Shreya Ghoshal. Below, we have listed the two songs-

Shraddha Kapoor songs that are sung by Shreya Ghoshal

Thodi Der

This soulful song, Thodi Der is from the film Half Girlfriend. The song. Thodi Der is sung by Farhan Saeed & Shreya Ghoshal. It features an amazing and soulful music video. The song starring Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor has a college setup. The music of the song was given by Farhan Saeed and lyrics are penned by Kumaar. Thodi Der song was produced under the banner of Zee Music Company by the producer Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Mohit Suri, and Chetan Bhagat. The 2017 film was a romantic drama based on the novel of the same name written by Chetan Bhagat. The film was helmed by Mohit Suri and starring the book characters Madhav Jha and Riya Somani.

Sun Raha Hai Na Tu

"Sun Raha Hai Na Tu” female version is one of the most famous song in the melodious voice of Shreya Ghoshal. It is from the movie "Aashiqui 2". The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. This song Sun Raha Hai Na Tu was considered as 'The Love Song Of Year' in the year 2013. The movie, “Aashiqui 2” is a musical journey of two lovers who go through love and hate, twists and turbulence, success, and failure in their lives. The music of this movie is composed by Mithoon, Jeet Ganguli and Ankit Tiwari. Watch this song and listen to some melodious lyrics penned by Sandeep Nath under the banner of T-series.

