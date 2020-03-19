Shraddha Kapoor Posts A Picture Of Her Eco-friendly Bamboo Toothbrush As She Stays Indoors

As the global population faces the threat of the coronavirus outbreak, people are confining themselves to their homes in order to stop the spread of the virus. Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is also following the 'self-quarantine' idea and staying at her Mumbai home. The actor is trying to reach out to her fans and send out good messages.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Shares The View From Her Home As She Stays Indoors During COVID-19 Scare

Shraddha's eco-friendly toothbrush:

Shraddha Kapoor's photos on Instagram show how she is making the best of her time at home. She recently shared a picture of her toothbrush. The actor showed off her bamboo toothbrush and revealed that it is eco-friendly. Here is her post:

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor And Karisma Kapoor's Fashionable Midi-dress Look-book Is Mind-blowing

Shraddha had also shared a view from her window on her Instagram. The picture shows coconut trees, the Juhu beach and the cool waters. In the caption, she indicated that she is enjoying the sound of the waves and the peace and calm that it brings along.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Enjoys Home-cooked Food, Shares Glimpse Of Mouth-watering Lunch Plate

Shraddha Kapoor is not the only actor who is sharing the ways they are passing time during self-quarantine. Deepika Padukone also took to her Instagram to share that she is being productive during her stay at home. She posted a picture where she is massaging her face, stressing about self-care.

ALSO READ | When Shraddha Kapoor Rocked One-shoulder Ensembles

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the movie Baaghi 3. She starred alongside Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande in the movie. Baaghi 3 was directed by Ahmed Khan. Shraddha played the role of Siya Nandan in the movie.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor’s Most Stylish Hair-dos You Must Definitely Try

Source: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.