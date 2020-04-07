Shraddha Kapoor Pictures With Rumoured Ex Aditya Roy Kapur That Cannot Be Missed

Apart from creating a buzz among fans with her successful stint in Bollywood, Shraddha Kapoor also made it to the news with her relationship rumours. Shraddha Kapoor was often paired with many biggies of Bollywood like Rohan Shreshta and Farhan Akhtar. However, Shraddha's rumoured relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur was most talked about, before their alleged break-up in 2016. Take a look at some of the pictures of the duo.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Turns Down Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2'; Aditya Roy Kapur To Replace Him?

Aashiqui 2

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were seen in the successful musical-flick, Aashiqui 2. Since then, fans of the duo have been treated with pictures of the two, as the rumoured couple would often get clicked together. Take a look:

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur Opts For 'Plan B' Amid Lockdown; Varun Dhawan & Arjun Kapoor React

Ok Jaanu

After the success of Aashiqui 2, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur again joined hands for OK Jaanu. For the promotions of the film, the duo was seen together several times, shelling out major couple goals. Take a look at the duo, while promoting the film.

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur And Director Mohit Suri Working From Home For Ek Villain 2

Post alleged breakup

In an old video, Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen shaking a leg with Shraddha Kapoor, on the much-loved Humma song from OK Jaanu. This video reportedly stormed the internet post their alleged break-up in 2016. Take a look:

Baaghi 3

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Tiger Shroff in the much-anticipated action entertainer, Baaghi 3, which is the third installment of the hit film, Baaghi. Helmed by Ahmad Khan, Baaghi 3 is set to hit the theatres by March 6, 2020. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Verma in prominent roles.

Professional front

Shraddha last graced the big screen with Varun Dhawan in Street Dancer 3D, which is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of street dancers of India, who go on to become successful. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi, Raghav Juyal, and Aparshakti Khurrana in prominent roles. The actor will be seen next in the upcoming sequel, Stree 2.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Turns Down Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2'; Aditya Roy Kapur To Replace Him?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.