Shraddha Kapoor’s Reaction To Varun Dhawan’s 'Mr Lele’ Poster Has A Shakti Kapoor Connect

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have given friendship goals to many of their fans during the promotional events of their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. Neither Shradhha Kapoor nor Varun Dhawan leaves any opportunity to troll or praise each other. Recently, when Varun Dhawan shared the first poster of his another upcoming release, Mr Lele, Shraddha wished luck to Varun. But she also suspects that Varun has stolen some stuff from her dad Shakti Kapoor.

READ | Shraddha Kapoor Has An 'oops Moment', Forgets Steps During A Dance-off With Varun Dhawan

In the poster, Varun Dhawan is seen wearing a white underwear with an orange fanny pack. His expressions suggest that he is surrendering as he lifts his hand. He is also holding a gun. Many from Bollywood started wishing luck to the actor for the project, Mr Lele, while fans couldn't stop laughing. Check out the poster below:

READ | Shraddha Kapoor Gifts Property Worth More Than ₹1.30 Crore To Her Father Shakti Kapoor

After seeing the poster, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share it with a hilarious caption. She wrote, 'Looks like you've stolen my dads kaccha! Love it chirkut'. For unversed, Shakti Kapoor, father of Shraddha Kapoor, has worn white underwear for many of his comedy characters in various films. Here is a snap from Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram story:

READ | Shraddha Kapoor Shines Bright In A Yellow Jacket As She Rings In The New Year; See Pic

Details of Mr Lele

Mr Lele will mark the third collaboration of actor Varun Dhawan and director Shashank Khaitan. The actor-director duo has worked together in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The rest of the cast is not unveiled yet. The film will be bankrolled by Dharma Productions. It is slated to release on January 1, 2021.

READ | Vijay Varma Lauds Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor As He Recalls 'Baaghi 3' Shoot In Serbia

Details of Street Dancer 3D

The Remo D'Souza directorial is slated to release on January 24, 2020. Apart from the ABCD 2 actors, the dance-drama will also feature Nora Fatehi. The trailer and songs of the film are out and loved by the audience.

(*Image Courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram*)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.