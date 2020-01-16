The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Shraddha Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Groove Along With Jethalal On Sets Of TMKOC; See Pics

Bollywood News

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan visited the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The two were clicked dancing with Jethalal and Gokuldham society.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shraddha kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are making rounds to various shows and events to promote their movie Street Dancer 3D. The two will be appearing next in the popular TV comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The two will be seen dancing with the residents of the Gokuldham society.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Battle Extreme Weather Conditions For Street Dancer 3D Song

Shraddha-Varun teach Jethalal some moves

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will soon be seen grooving with the protagonist of the show, Jethalal. The duo can be seen twinning as they become a part of the Gokuldham society. Varun Dhawan is seen in a white t-shirt with orange and yellow graphics on it. Shraddha is wearing a cute white dress with long puffy sleeves. She has done a simple side braid which gives an adorable overall look to the dress. 

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan's Poster For 'Mr Lele' Loved By Shraddha Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter

Here are some pictures of Varun and Shraddha dancing with the members of Gokuldham Society:

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Attend Mithibai College Fest 

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Is Every Bit Diva In These Head-turning Blue Ensembles, See Pics 

The pictures show Shraddha and Varun dancing with Jethalal. The actors who play the characters of Babita, Iyer, Bhide, the Tapu Sena, Abdul, Sodhi and Taarak Mehta are also seen dancing with them. It seems the actors had a lot of fun becoming a part of the Golkudham society.

Street Dancer 3D is a movie that shows struggles in life and dance battles. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana, Caroline Wilde, Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, and Dharmesh Yelande. The movie is directed by Remo D'Souza. It will be released on January 24, 2020. Varun Dhawan recently posted a video on his Twitter where he can be seen trying to perfect a back somersault. The actor claimed that he took 90 days to learn the same.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan Claims To Have A Childhood Crush On Co-star Shraddha Kapoor, Actress Responds

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMBIT PATRA FACT-CHECKED ON TWEET
PIC: INDIRA WITH KARIM LALA
SALVE APPOINTED AS QUEEN'S COUNSEL
8 OF 15 DROPPED AAP MLAS MEET BJP
TANHAJI VS CHHAPAAK: DAY 6 BO
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES