Shraddha Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Groove Along With Jethalal On Sets Of TMKOC; See Pics

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are making rounds to various shows and events to promote their movie Street Dancer 3D. The two will be appearing next in the popular TV comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The two will be seen dancing with the residents of the Gokuldham society.

Shraddha-Varun teach Jethalal some moves

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will soon be seen grooving with the protagonist of the show, Jethalal. The duo can be seen twinning as they become a part of the Gokuldham society. Varun Dhawan is seen in a white t-shirt with orange and yellow graphics on it. Shraddha is wearing a cute white dress with long puffy sleeves. She has done a simple side braid which gives an adorable overall look to the dress.

Here are some pictures of Varun and Shraddha dancing with the members of Gokuldham Society:

The pictures show Shraddha and Varun dancing with Jethalal. The actors who play the characters of Babita, Iyer, Bhide, the Tapu Sena, Abdul, Sodhi and Taarak Mehta are also seen dancing with them. It seems the actors had a lot of fun becoming a part of the Golkudham society.

Street Dancer 3D is a movie that shows struggles in life and dance battles. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana, Caroline Wilde, Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, and Dharmesh Yelande. The movie is directed by Remo D'Souza. It will be released on January 24, 2020. Varun Dhawan recently posted a video on his Twitter where he can be seen trying to perfect a back somersault. The actor claimed that he took 90 days to learn the same.

Had a lot of tricks to learn for street dancer 🕺 almost trained for 90 days to just perfect a back summersault pic.twitter.com/D1DIbtEtXt — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 16, 2020

