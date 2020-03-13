Shraddha Kapoor's Adorable Picture With Rekha Is The Perfect Friday Flashback

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. Shraddha Kapoor is currently on cloud nine after giving the superhit, Ahmed Khan’s, Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff. Shraddha Kapoor has done some prominent films in the past like Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more.

During IIFA 2018, Shraddha Kapoor posted a picture of herself with Bollywood’s evergreen actor, Rekha. This adorable picture is the perfect Friday Flashback you need. Read ahead to know more-

Shraddha Kapoor’s adorable picture with Rekha post her dance

Shraddha Kapoor won many hearts with her Princess style outfit at IIFA 2018. The actor is a regular social media user and has a huge fan-base and many followers. Shraddha posted a heart-warming message for timeless beauty Rekha, who performed at the IIFA Awards 2018. Rekha set the stage on fire as she performed to her super-hit songs at the awards ceremony. The caption read “I have just watched the best performance of my life & possibly the best one I will ever see. When a shooting star decides to come down to earth & the entire audience is awestruck by her performance. Rekhaji, there are no words to describe how lucky we all are that we got to experience your magic right before our eyes. You all are in for the treat of a lifetime.”.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards popularly known as IIFA was held in Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok, Thailand in 2018. The annual event held at international destinations sees an array of stars from the Indian film fraternity descend to enthral overseas fans. Shraddha shared her IIFA look on Instagram. The gorgeous, flowing gown makes Shraddha look like a real-life princess.

