Shraddha Kapoor Reveals Her WhatsApp Groups, Speed Dial List & Who She Stalks On Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her movie Street Dancer 3D. The actor had featured alongside Varun Dhawan. The actor is known in Bollywood for her joyful nature and amenable personality. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor revealed some interesting details about the things she has on her phone.

Shraddha Kapoor's 'What's on my phone' game

In a recent interaction with a fashion magazine, Shraddha Kapoor was asked about the things she has on her phone. The first question that Shraddha Kapoor was asked about was who was the last person she called. The actor replied it was Varun Gupta, the marketing head of Street Dancer 3D.

Interestingly, the actor’s speed dial contacts show how close she is to her family and friends. Shraddha Kapoor revealed that she has a total of 14 speed-dial contacts and also mentioned that this is because her family and friends are her emergency contacts.

Shraddha Kapoor was questioned about her family groups on Whatsapp. The actor revealed that there are several groups that she is a part of. She also mentioned the name of a few groups as ‘Kolhapure Kutumbh’ which has all family members from her mom’s side of the family and ‘SSSSS’ which is her family group including her mom, dad, brother and her dog’s initial is also added to the name of the group.

Shraddha Kapoor then shifted her focus towards music and told her fans about the last played song on her phone. She browsed on her phone and mentioned that it was Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa.

Shraddha Kapoor also revealed some insiders about her ways of texting. When the actor was quizzed about a slang she uses the most while texting, she revealed that she and her team have the habit of making a short form of everything. She added that it is an inside joke for all of them and if she would say it in public, people would consider her mad.

When questioned about stalking on Instagram, Shraddha mentioned that she loves scrolling through new quotes and memes, and also loves to binge-watch funny videos on the app. She was asked to share the last meme she shared with friends, however, the actor refused to share it publicly.

Shraddha Kapoor added that Instagram and Whatsapp are the two most used applications on her phone. The actor also shared her favourite picture in her photo gallery which turned out to be an adorable picture of her and Varun Dhawan.

Image Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

