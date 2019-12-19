Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor's Movie 'Street Dancer 3D' Was Almost Shelved

Varun Dhawan was last seen in the movie Kalank in a leading role. The movie was loved by his fans but was a flop at the box office. He had also reportedly said that it was hard for him as it was his first flop. Varun will now be seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D where he will be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhudheva. While speaking at the trailer launch event, Varun said that the movie was almost shelved. Here is all you should know about what Varun Dhawan had to say.

Varun Dhawan says that Street Dancer 3D was not going to be made

The trailer of Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D was recently released among fanfare in Mumbai. At the launch of the trailer, we saw all the stars from the movie present at the venue, but only Prabhudheva was absent from the event. During the event, Varun Dhawan spoke about how the movie was almost shelved as a major studio-backed out from being the producer.

Varun Dhawan expressed that there was a time when the movie was not going to happen and Remo sir had to make the movie wait for 3-4 years due to some reasons. He added that no other studio was backing the film. But at that time, T-Series and Bhushan Kumar came forward and helped produce the project.

Street Dancer 3D marks Remo, Varun, and Shraddha’s reunion after 2015's ABCD 2. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and dancing master Prabhudheva and stars like Aparshakti Khurrana, Punit Pathak, Caroline Wilde, Raghav Juyal, and Dharmesh Yelande are also a part of the movie. If we go by the trailer, we can see that at first Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will be pit against each other and, by the end of the movie, will get together for the greater good.

