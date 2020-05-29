Shraddha Kapoor Shares A Funny 'Stree' Style Poster That Shows How To Keep COVID At Bay

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is quite popular on social media. She recently took to her social media and shared a picture of someone taking some inspiration from her film Stree to keep the Coronavirus at bay. In the picture shared by the actor, a Stree style poster is seen outside the gate of some compound.

Shraddha Kapoor was seen in the horror-comedy Stree. In the movie, the tagline ‘O Stree Kal Aana’ is used to keep the evil spirits away. This tagline was painted on the outer walls of the houses and building compounds in the movie. The picture shared by Shraddha Kapoor has a Stree style poster which is on the outside of some housing compound gate’s wall and the poster reads as, “O Corona Kal Aana” (O Corona, come tomorrow).

The Stree style poster was put up in a unique attempt to keep the deadly Coronavirus away. The picture is originally shared by the official handle of Maddock films. Shraddha Kapoor has reshared the same image from her Instagram account.

See the Stree style poster here

Stree was released in 2018. The movie featured a strong star cast of Rajkummar Rao with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role with Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurrana in pivotal roles. The movie proved to be a huge hit at the box office.

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor had gone grocery shopping with her brother during the Coronavirus lockdown. She had shared the picture with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor in which the siblings are seen doing some grocery shopping while having their masks on. Shraddha Kapoor had captioned the picture as, “Groceries adventure with my bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor ðŸ’œ”

Shraddha Kapoor on Instagram

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in movies like Chhichore, Street Dancer 3D, and Baaghi 3. In Chhichore, she was seen doing two different looks. In one of the looks, she was seen as a college student while in the other look she was seen as a middle-aged woman. She was seen alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie.

She was also seen in this year’s dance film Street Dancer 3D. Shraddha Kapoor’s last appearance on the big screen was with Baaghi 3. She was seen alongside Tiger Shroff. The action thriller was helmed by Ahmed Khan and also featured Riteish Deshmukh in one of the key roles. It was the third film in the Baaghi franchise.

