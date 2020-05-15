Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates 'Psycho Saiyaan's' Success On Youtube, Thanks 'Saaho' Team

Shraddha Kapoor ana Prabhas starrer Saaho might not have been able to impress critics, however, the movies hit song called Psycho Saiyaan has hit yet another milestone on YouTube, check out the full story below.

Shraddha Kapoor' Psycho Saiyaan crosses 360 million on Youtube

Haseena Parkar actor Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying major success in Bollywood with her movies being back-to-back box office hits. She was cast in the much-anticipated movie, Saaho with South Indian sensation Prabhas. This film marked Prabhas' Bollywood debut. Shraddha Kapoor's hard work did not go unnoticed in the movie as she was lauded for her performance in the film by the audience.

The song Psycho Saiyaan from the movie Sahoo has received immense love from the fans and music lovers. The official music video of Psycho Saiyaan has crossed over 360 million views on Youtube and Shraddha Kapoor could not help, but share this amazing news with her fans on Instagram. Check out the post she shared to celebrate this feat.

The above video snippet from the song, Psycho Saiyaan was originally shared by the T-Series Instagram page. Later, Shraddha Kapoor reposted the video from her Instagram account and thanked the fans who showered so much love and affection towards the specific video. She even congratulated the entire cast and crew of the film who were involved in the process by tagging them on her post. Shraddha Kapoor's song has been one of the top in the music chartbusters from the time of its release and this milestone proves it.

Shraddha Kapoor was recently seen in Baaghi 3 withTiger Shroff. The actor will star in a yet untitled project with Ranbir Kapoor.

