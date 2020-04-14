Pooja Hegde Reveals Her Superpower 'wishlist'; Check Full Details

Pooja Hegde is considered to be one of the most exciting actors working in the industry today. Hegde is currently ruling the internet for a number of reasons; be it her fashion sense, her throwback picture or her way of spending time doing productive things during the quarantine phase. With the current Coronavirus lockdown, many celebrities are taking the help of social media platforms to stay connected with their fans in the absence of their projects. Pooja Hegde conducted a #AskPooja session on Twitter to stay in touch with fans.

Pooja Hegde's wants these superpowers

The #AskPooja session conducted on Twitter by Pooja helped her connect with fans and the audience got to know some of her favourite movies, actors, her thoughts on Telugu superstar, Nani; and many more things. But what caught the attention of the fans was one particular question. She was asked, 'If you had a superpower, what would you want it to be ??' More than the question, Pooja Hegde's response created quite a buzz.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor revealed that she would want not just one but several superpowers. Elaborating further, she revealed her 'superpowers wishlist' to be - the ability to report, snapping her fingers and travelling places and time travelling too. Fans were 'all hearts' over her response.

Check out the Tweet below:

Ability to teleport! Snap my fingers and travel. Maybe time travel too! 😏 #AskPooja https://t.co/g1pQQDeyIF — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 1, 2020

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde Uses These Mobile Apps Most Frequently | Check Them Out

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde's Reveals Her Favourite Subjects In School | Read Details

Pooja Hegde made her Bollywood debut with Ashutosh Gowariker's Mahenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan. She was last seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in Housefull 4. Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Johnny Lever also feature in the lead role in Housefull 4. The actor is currently gearing up to collaborate with Salman Khan in his movie titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Hegde even revealed her thoughts on working with the Dabangg star.

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde Opens Up About Taking Up Acting As Her Profession

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde Does Something Special For Her Mother Amid Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.