Shraddha Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic, Says She Had 'frock Obsession Phase'

Shraddha Kapoor recently revealed that she had a phase where she was obsessed with frocks. The actor took to her official social media handle and shared a throwback photo from her childhood. Read on to know more about this post:

Shraddha Kapoor had a frock obsession as a kid

On Sunday, August 2, 2020, Shraddha Kapoor took to her official social media handle and posted a photo from her childhood. In the photo, she is seen wearing a blue frock with floral prints. A golden belt is wrapped around her waist to complete this look. Kapoor is also wearing a white flower in her hair. There are several children in this photo along with Shakti Kapoor’s daughter.

The photo has garnered over 14 lakh likes from fans within 13 hours of its posting. She captioned this post saying, “Frock obsession phase”. Here is the photo posted by Shraddha Kapoor on her official social media handle:

Kapoor has been sharing several throwback photos on her official social media handle. In the past, she has posted photos with her father Shakti Kapoor and mother Shivangi Kolhapure. Kapoor has also posted photos from her previous birthdays. Here are the throwback photos posted by Shraddha Kapoor:

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the action-thriller Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan. It was produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, along with Fox Star Studios. It is the third installment of the Baaghi franchise. The film featured Tiger Shroff, Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. The film was written by Farhad Samji, Sparsh Khetarpal, Tasha Bhambra, and Madhur Sharma. The movie revolves around the character of Shroff who tries to find his brother who has been kidnapped by terrorists.

Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in a Luv Ranjan film. The film will feature Ranbir Kapoor opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

