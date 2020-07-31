Snoop Dogg Once Planned Diss Track For Suge Knight And Death Row

Snoop Dogg had almost released a Diss track about Suge Knight and Death Row. But it was Master P who stopped the actor from releasing the song to prevent issues with the record label. Read on to know more about Snoop Dogg’s comment on the same:

Snoop Dogg was done with Death Row

Snoop Dogg started his career in 1992 after featuring in a Dr Dre song titled Deep Cover. The very next year, Dogg went on to join hands with Suge Knight’s Death Row and recorded his first studio titled Doggy Style and was produced by Dr Dre. The rapper was an asset for the record but wanted out after his relationship with the record label reportedly turned sour.

Snoop Dogg was able to get out of his contract and penned a song about his experience with the Death Row. He showed it to Master P, who was reluctant to record it. Master P, who is also a fellow rapper, advised Dogg to not go ahead with the track as it can have unwanted effects. According to reports, the rapper told Dogg to drop the idea as going against the label and Knight will only bring unnecessary beef for the rapper.

After the death of Tupac Shakur, a member of the label and Dogg’s friend, Snoop Dogg became disheartened. He also reportedly accused the label of withholding songs and payments and letting go of business after Knight was imprisoned.

Snoop Dogg’s third studio album was ready but kept on hold due to an on-going dispute. After this, the rapper spoke to a leading daily and expressed himself. The rapper said that he is 'just trying to put out the best music'. Dogg stated that he is now peaking in his career and wants to do what he has been doing 'to reach up in the world'. He added that he is 'done with Death Row' and wants to completely move out of this situation.

