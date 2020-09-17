Shraddha Kapoor Happy To Reunite With Her 'super Girls' On Sets After 6 Months; See Post

Actress Shraddha Kapoor recently made her way back on the shooting sets after six months after staying at home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Baaghi actress was extremely happy to meet her team on the sets and celebrated the day with them as she clicked a mirror selfie from her dressing room on the sets. While captioning the post, the actress expressed her happiness of reuniting with her girls on the set.

Shraddha Kapoor is happy to be back on sets

Further, the actress called the girls “wonderful super” girls which include her hair and makeup artists. Apart from this, the actress also shared a photo of a filming camera to express how much she was missing being on the sets to shoot. Once again, to express her love for shooting, Shraddha shared a photo as she returned to shoot on the sets with her team. In the picture, she tagged each of her team members and showered love on them as she made her way to the sets to shoot.

The actress seems to indicate that she misses being on sets. The lockdown had forced all shooting and filming to stop. Films and shows can now resume shooting following the guidelines provided by the government. The actress who is quite active on social media frequently treats fans with some pictures and videos of her fitness regime at home. Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor gave a sneak peek into her yoga session at home. Kapoor shared a collage of pictures in which she could be seen performing different yoga postures. The actor sported a black trouser with a pink tank top. Sharing the pictures, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Yoga magic."

In terms of her work, the actor was last seen in the 2020 film Baaghi 3. The film was directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. It starred Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Jameel Khoury, Ankita Lokhande, and Disha Patani. The film received mixed reviews from critics and fans. The film earned â‚¹17.50 crores at the box office on the first day of its release, as per many reports.

(Image credit: Shraddha Kapoor/ Instagram)

