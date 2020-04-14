Shraddha Kapoor Shares A Poster Amid COVID-19 Crisis With 'Stree' Reference; Check It Out

The Coronavirus outbreak has affected people all over the globe. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3, 2020. The Bollywood celebrities have been abiding by the rules of the lockdown and have extended their support to do the same in the coming days too. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor shared a poster to create awareness to keep every ‘STREEt Safe’.

Shraddha Kapoor posted an awareness poster shared by Mumbai Police regarding the Coronavirus outbreak. This poster had a Mumbai Police logo with ‘oh corona Kabhi mat aana’ written in bold.

Interestingly, the poster also had another reference of Shraddha Kapoor’s movie Stree as the hashtag on the poster was #EverySTREEtsafe.

The caption of the picture was, “बिलकुल सही! ❤️ Repost: The only mantra we need to keep #EverySTREEtSafe is not to venture out on the STREEts." Mumbai Police shared the poster in reference to keeping all the streets safe and also to create awareness that with the help of the citizens, we can fight this together.

Shraddha Kapoor has been constantly connecting with her fans through her social media. Recently, the actor shared a video on her Instagram where the actor demonstrated the right way to wash hands and also urged her fans to wash hands as a precautionary measure to avoid getting exposes to the deadly virus.

The video was posted with a caption, "‪It’s #TimeToCare for ourselves, for each other and our communities. The simplest way is to stay home and wash your hands well and regularly 🙃 @thebodyshopindia has me ‘hands-on’. 😉💜"

