Siddhanth Kapoor Singing With Sister Shraddha Kapoor Is Too Hilarious; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor shared a hilarious video of him, jamming with his sister, walking through the corridor of what looked like a hotel. Shraddha, who is a passionate singer, has lent her voice for several Bollywood songs. Siddhanth Kapoor has acted in several Bollywood films and also worked as an assistant director. Siddhanth shared a video on his Instagram account. Check out the hilarious video below:

Shraddha Kapoor & Siddhanth Kapoor sing together

Siddhanth shared a video on his Instagram account and was seen recording Shraddha sing. As she sang the first few lines of the song, her brother followed her and completed the song. Towards the end of the video, Siddhanth was seen going crazy as he swirled his head hilariously. On the other hand, Shraddha gave the vocals for the song which made the video more fun to watch.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Roped In For Dance Number In Allu Arjun Starrer 'Pushpa'?

Siddhanth shared the video on his social media account with a caption which said that the jamming session was going well until he saw no one was watching them and went crazy. He further hinted that he might sing a duet with his sister. One of the funniest highlights of the video was Shraddha and Siddhanth's mother, Shivangi Kapoor's reaction to their singing.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic, Says She Had 'frock Obsession Phase'

Shivangi seemed unbothered with the Kapoor siblings' singing, as she quietly walked behind them. Siddhanth also mentioned in the caption on his post that his, 'Mommy couldn’t be bothered ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚' (sic). Siddhanth Kapoor also added the hashtags, #weentertainourselves and #bestsibling to complete his post. He was seen in a casual t-shirt and a black jacket, while Shraddha Kapoor was seen in a white ensemble with a dark green jacket over it.

Source: Siddhanth Kapoor Instagram

Many of the Kapoor siblings' celebrity friends reacted to their video. One of their friends' called Siddhanth Kapoor's long hair phase 'crazy'. Actor Prateik Babbar reacted to their video and expressed that he loved them a lot.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Clicks A Picture With Asha Bhosle, Calls Her 'mother

On the work front, Siddhanth was last seen in the film, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. He played the character of Captain Siddharth in the film, alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. Shraddha, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Baaghi 3. She played portrayed the character of Sia and shared the screen space with actors Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor & Varun Dhawan's 'Mile Sur' BTS Shows The Dedication Of The Team; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.