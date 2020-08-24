Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With Family, Shares 'Ganpati Thaali' Picture

Shraddha Kapoor recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her family. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a sneak peek into her Ganpati celebrations. On August 23, Sunday, the actor posted a picture of her lunch during the celebration. Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "पेट में धमाल, दिल में ख़ुशी 🙏😌💜#GanpatiThaali #HomeMade #VegFoodLove". Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram post.

Shraddha Kapoor's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

In this Instagram post, the actor shared a Ganpati thaali's picture. Here, you can spot almost all the typical dishes made during the festival. Shraddha Kapoor's Ganpati Thaali includes modak, puri, kheer, dal, rice, masala corn, green chutney, potato bhaji and rushichi bhaji. In the caption, she also mentioned her aunt actor Padmini Kolhapure, and it seems like the lunch was prepared by her.

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated the festival in an eco-friendly way. She used a Ganpati made of mud. Along with her family, the actor carried out Ganpati visarjan in their garden itself in a small tub. Shraddha Kapoor shared some Instagram stories giving a sneak peek into the celebration.

Shraddha Kapoor's entire family was present during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Her siblings Siddhant Kapoor and Priyaank Sharma also shared some pictures and videos of the celebration. Actor Priyaank shared a video of Ganesh aarti. Here, everyone can be seen wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. Shraddha Kapoor was seen doing the puja. He wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! From my darling fam to yours 😊🙏🏻 #stayblessed" and wished all his fans and followers. Take a look at the video.

Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhant Kapoor shared a picture of him doing the puja. He can be seen holding the puja plate. His caption read as, "Bless us Bappa. #sorry #thankyou ... I have always prayed for the sea to be clean and tidy for the betterment of our environment.... today I feel happy 🙏🙏 #keepitclean #saveouroceans".

