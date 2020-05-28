Shraddha-Siddhanth Kapoor set out for 'groceries adventure', can't contain excitement

The COVID-19 lockdown has given fans glimpses of the celebrity life that they perhaps would’ve never seen. Stars have been posting pictures of doing chores like cleaning utensils, washing clothes and cooking during the ‘stay at home’ phase. Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor showcased another aspect of this life, associated more with the common man than celebrities, grocery shopping.

The sibling duo recently ventured out for a ‘grocery adventure’ and seemed extremely excited to be together in it. The two even shared a selfie, both wearing masks, as they carried their cart in the supermarket. Siddhanth wrote how it was 'lotttttaaaaa fun' to do grocery shopping with his sibling, while also urging all to wear a mask and maintain social distancing to be safe.

Here’s the post

As Shraddha reposted the snap on her Instagram handle and termed it as ‘grocery adventure’ with her 'bhaiya', Siddhanth wrote they should do it more often, before correcting himself that he was joking.

The Kapoor sibling had recently highlighted their bond with some adorable childhood pics on Brother’s Day. The Baaghi 3 star had written how she loved to be ‘loved, pampered & protected’ by her ‘amazing’ brothers.

Shraddha, meanwhile, has been spening the ‘stay at home’ phase by indulging in terrace workouts and taking her dog out for a walk. The actor has also been raising issues like ‘caging’ of animals. She had also recently donated to an NGO to feed stray animals during the pandemic.

Their father Shakti Kapoor too has been making headlines with strong videos on Instagram.

