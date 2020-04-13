Shraddha Kapoor Starrer 'Haseena Parkar’ Songs List That You Should Add To Your Playlist

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of the renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor though having an easy way in Bollywood has worked hard and proved her talent. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more. Shraddha Kapoor entered the Bollywood industry with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) and rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

In 2017, Shraddha Kapoor played the lead character in Apoorva Lakhia’s Haseena Parkar. The film also cast Ankur Bhatia and Archana Gautam in pivotal roles. The movie is penned by Suresh Nair and Chintan Gandhi. The plot of the film revolves around the story of the slightly-less-notorious sister of a notorious gangster. Not just did the film receive critical acclaim, but the songs of the movie were also much appreciated. Here’s the complete song list of Haseena Parkar.

Haseena Parkar’s song list

Tere Bin

Tere Bin is sung by Arijit Singh and Priya Saraiya. The music of the song is given by Sachin-Jigar. Priya Saraiya marks as the lyricist of the song.

Piya Aa

Piya Aa is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. The music of the song is given by Sachin-Jigar. Vayu marks as the lyricist of the song.

Bantai

Bantai is sung by Divine and Kirthi Shetty. The music of the song is given by Sachin-Jigar. Kirthi Shetty A.K.A Slim Shetty marks as the lyricist of the song.

Lesser-known facts about Haseena Parkar

Sonakshi Sinha was earlier to play the role but opted out due to date issues.

Sharddha Kapoor is shown aging between 17 to 55 years.

The film marks as Apoorva Lakhia's comeback film after four years the last film was debacle Zanjeer (2013), which was the remake of Amitabh Bachchan classic Zanjeer (1973).

It is the first biographical film done by Sharddha Kapoor.

Sharddha Kapoor would take three and a half hours to complete her make up she would report on the sets at 05:30 am to get her to make up wherein the shoot would start by 09:00 am.

