Shraddha Kapoor Starrer 'Haseena Parkar’ Songs List That You Should Add To Your Playlist

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of the renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor though having an easy way in Bollywood has worked hard and proved her talent. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more. Shraddha Kapoor entered the Bollywood industry with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) and rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.
In 2017, Shraddha Kapoor played the lead character in Apoorva Lakhia’s Haseena Parkar. The film also cast Ankur Bhatia and Archana Gautam in pivotal roles. The movie is penned by Suresh Nair and Chintan Gandhi. The plot of the film revolves around the story of the slightly-less-notorious sister of a notorious gangster. Not just did the film receive critical acclaim, but the songs of the movie were also much appreciated. Here’s the complete song list of Haseena Parkar.
Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's Childhood Pictures Are Too Adorable To Miss; Check Them Out
Tere Bin is sung by Arijit Singh and Priya Saraiya. The music of the song is given by Sachin-Jigar. Priya Saraiya marks as the lyricist of the song.
Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Or Shraddha Kapoor: Who Rocked The Shimmery Outfit Better?
Piya Aa is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. The music of the song is given by Sachin-Jigar. Vayu marks as the lyricist of the song.
Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Definitely Has A Thing For Cool Hair Accessories And Here's Proof
Bantai is sung by Divine and Kirthi Shetty. The music of the song is given by Sachin-Jigar. Kirthi Shetty A.K.A Slim Shetty marks as the lyricist of the song.
Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Talks About Managing Her Busy Time & Schedule; Read
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.