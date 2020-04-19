Shraddha Kapoor Starrer 'Luv Ka The End' Best Moments Her Fans Must Watch

Shraddha Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Teen Patti in 2010, but it went unnoticed and the film failed to make a mark at the box office. Later, she played the lead in Luv Ka The End. It was actor Taaha Shah's first film and the duo's onscreen chemistry was highly appreciated by the audience. Here are some of the best moments of the film.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor Reminisces Childhood Memories While Being Isolated At Home, See Pic

Best moments from Shraddha-Taaha starrer Luv Ka The End

When Luv uses the restaurant's washroom

Rhea (Shraddha Kapoor) is the quintessential girl next door, in love with Luv Nanda (Taaha Shah). On the eve of her 18th birthday, they plan to take their relationship to the 'next level'. But, she finds out that Luv is not as nice as she thought he was. Hence, Rhea decides to take revenge by pretending that everything is still fine between them. Rhea plays a prank on Luv. The scene is hilarious to watch. It also shows how the girl gang makes Luv Nanda pay for what he has done.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor's Gudi Padwa Photo Spans Over Generations; Pic Inside

Rhea sees Luv naked

Rhea visits Luv's place with her friend and finds Luv taking a bath. The scene shows how the girls escape carefully from Luv's house by jumping from the window.

Rhea And The Girls Smash Luv Nanda's Car

To carry forward their revenge plan, the girls smash Luv Nanda's car. The girls, with the help of a towing van, get access to Luv's treasured four-wheeler. The girls later smash his car with hammer and baseball bats to teach him a lesson.

On the work front, the Chhichhore actor was last seen in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3. The film was the third instalment from the Baaghi series. The movie was a hit at the box office and reportedly crossed the ₹100 crore mark. The film starred Tiger Shroff, Ritesh Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor To Vidya Balan: Celebrities Spread Positivity Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor On Lockdown: "Let’s Choose To Look At It Positively"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.