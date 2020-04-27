WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor Aces American And British Accents Like A Pro

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently enjoying her quarantine period amid the COVID-19 lockdown, is a stellar actor. She is busy spending her quarantine time absorbing nature's beauty, playing with her pet dog, and reading some marvellous books. Shraddha rose to fame with Aashiqui 2, and rest, as they say, is history.

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Some of Shraddha Kapoor's best works include Baaghi, Saaho, Chhichhore, ABCD 2, Ek Villian, Rock On 2, amid others. Shraddha Kapoor loves going on The Kapil Sharma Show, for her film promotions. During the promotion of her musical drama Rock On 2, Shraddha spilled the beans on one of her hidden talents and stunned the audience. Here's what Shraddha Kapoor did on The Kapil Sharma Show, take a look.

Shraddha Kapoor aces different accents like a pro

During a fun-segment, Kapil Sharma asked Shraddha Kapoor to mimic one dialogue of her father Shakti Kapoor. To one's amaze, Shraddha Kapoor only mimicked her father's movie dialogues but also did something fun. Watch the video.

Source: EntertainmentBite Instagram

In this video, Shraddha Kapoor showcasing her talent in communicating with different accents. From British to Russian, Shraddha Kapoor said that the dialogue so effortlessly in their foreign accents, that it was difficult to believe that her mother tongue is Marathi and Punjabi.

Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal, who worked with Shraddha in Rock 2, we amazed to discover about this talent of their co-actor. Navjot Singh Sidhu, and host of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil also praised Shraddha for this brilliant skill of her, with respect to command over foreign accents. Kapil Sharma too tried speaking in different languages like Punjabi, Gujurati, etc the same Crime Master Gogo and created a light-hearted moment on the sets.

Here's another video of the actor acing the American accent to the T

On the work front, S. Kapoor will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's next opposite Ranbir Kapoor. As per reports, Shraddha might also star opposite South Superstar Mahesh Babu for Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram's next. however, no confirmation over this report has been issued yet.

