Shraddha Kapoor Starrer 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' Had An Interesting Mix Of Songs; See List

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of the renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor though having an easy way in Bollywood has worked hard and proved her talent. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more. Shraddha Kapoor entered the Bollywood industry with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) and rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013), alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, and hasn’t looked back since.

In 2018, Shraddha Kapoor played the lead role in Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The film also cast Shahid Kapoor and Divyendu Sharma in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of three friends that takes a tragic turn due to an inflated electricity bill, which leads to a courtroom drama and social awakening. The movie gained an appreciation and the songs of the movie were also much loved by the audience. Here is the song list of the movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Read ahead to know-

Batti Gul Meter Chalu’s song list

Gold Tamba

Gold Tamba is sung by Nakash Aziz. Anu Malik has given the music of the song. Siddharth and Garima mark as the lyricists of the song.

Dekhte Dekhte

Dekhte Dekhte is sung by Atif Aslam. Nushrat Fateh Ali Khan and Rochak Kohli have composed the song together. Both, Nushrat Fateh Ali Khan and Manoj Muntashir mark as the lyricist of the song.

Hard Hard

Hard Hard is sung by Mika Singh, Sachet Tandon, and Prakriti Kakar. Sachet and Parampara have given the music for the song. Siddharth and Garima mark as the lyricists of the song.

Har Har Gange

Har Har Gange is sung by Arijit Singh. Sachet and Parampara have given the music for the song. Siddharth and Garima mark as the lyricists of the song.

