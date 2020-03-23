For Shraddha Kapoor, Staying At Home Is All About Teddy Bears And Cozy Corners

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak what has reportedly affected around 192 countries, millions of people across the world are staying indoors and several states in India are locked-down in a bid to combat the spread of the virus. Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is practicing social distancing, took to Instagram and revealed that she is enjoying the cozy corners of her home, cuddling with her soft toys during the self-quarantine period. Check out Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram post, here:

Shraddha Kapoor’s 'cozy corner'

In the picture, shared by Shraddha Kapoor on her social media account, it can be seen that the Saaho actor has quite an adorable collection of soft toys. The cozy corner is filled with adorable throw pillows and unicorn soft toys. There is a teddy bear as well as an emoji cushion to add the beauty of the cozy corner.

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor commented on the picture asking which of the pillows is his favourite from her collection. The netizens, on the other hand, commented on Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram post with heart eyes and red heart emojis. Sharddha Kapoor captioned the post with ‘being home’ to state that she is practising self-isolation and self-quarantine amid the Coronavirus outbreak in India.

Shraddha Kapoor also shared a video from her home showing her fans the view from her window. In the video, Shraddha Kapoor is seen dressed casually in a white tank top and wearing no makeup. She used the hashtag social distancing to emphasise on the fact that staying home during the Coronavirus outbreak is extremely necessary. In her window, the scenic beach and the long stretch of a water body are visible.

