Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor & Others Discuss Animal Protection Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people around the globe. It has led to a complete shutdown at several places. People are advised to stay home and use necessary safety measures. Bollywood celebrities have been urging fans to follow the guidelines provided by the authorities. A few of them are also focusing on animal protection in the midst of the outbreak. Read to know more.

Bollywood celebs promoting animal rights amid COVID-19

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, who has more than 40 million followers on her Instagram handle, has been promoting animal rights and a few good things that coronavirus lead to. She recently uploaded a few stories on how Dolphins have returned near Marine Drive as there is less water traffic due to the quarantine situation. She mentioned that their return is amazing and also stated that everyone need to realise to allow Mother Nature to recharge and replenish.

Tiger Shroff

Following his Baaghi co-star, Tiger Shroff shared the same story as Shraddha Kapoor did. He shared the article on his Instagram story. Tiger shared the part where it was stated that we should give to nature to recharge. He mentioned Shraddha with a heart-eye, praying and a red heart emoji.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon shared the story of popular photographer Dabboo Ratnani on her Instagram handle, where she has more than 29 million followers. The story was about not abandoning pets in this coronavirus outbreak. It mentioned that that dogs cannot spread coronavirus. Kriti reportedly has two dogs named Disco and Phoebe.

Ananya Panday

Popular Bollywood youngster, Ananya Panday also took to her Instagram stories to share a post on animal protect amid coronavirus scare. The post mentioned that there is no current evidence that the virus can be transmitted to or from companion animals. Ananya wrote ‘please don’t abandon ur pets!!’ with a teary eye emoji on her story.

Sonam Kapoor

Question – Answer stories are popular on Instagram and Sonam Kapoor used the same. She uploaded a story in which she questioned that what we can do better for mother nature as the COVID-19 has changed the world forever. One answer to her question was protecting wildlife to which she replied with a save the wildlife Gif.

