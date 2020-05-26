Shraddha Kapoor Takes Her Dog Shyloh Out For A Walk, Calls Him 'Chotu Maharaj'

Shraddha Kapoor has been staying at her home in Mumbai during the coronavirus lockdown. The actor recently posted an adorable video of her dog walking in front of her as she has taken it for a walk. Her dog is a Lhasa Apso breed and is named Shyloh.

A Walk with Shyloh

Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram and uploaded a video of her dog Shyloh. Shyloh can be seen walking in front of her on a leash. It stops and takes in the environment around it and so does Shraddha. While there is no glimpse of the actor in the video, her legs in yellow pyjamas can be seen. In the caption of the post, Shraddha Kapoor called her dog ‘Chotu Maharaj’. She also said that she walking behind him today. Here is the video:

Shraddha and her best friend Shyloh

Shraddha is very fond of her pet dog Shyloh. On his birthday, she had posted multiple pictures of Shyloh, wishing him a very happy birthday. She called Shyloh her ‘precious little babu’. She also told her fans that she really liked all the edits made by them for Shyloh and shared one of her favourites as an Instagram post:

The post shows a meme from the movie Kabir Singh. Above are two pictures of Shraddha with other dogs. Then below is Shyloh’s face posted on Shahid Kapoor’s picture of driving his bike angrily. Her fans wrote that when Shyloh sees Shraddha Kapoor with other dogs, he will say ‘Hey you dog, she is mine’. Shraddha added laughing emojis in the caption of the post and also tagged the one who made it.

Shraddha Kapoor had posted another picture of Shyloh on her Instagram. In the picture, Shyloh can be seen lying down on a bed as he looks at the camera. Shyloh is giving an adorable puppy eyes look towards it. In the caption of the post, Shraddha shared that when she is home, she has Shyloh with her. Using hashtags, Shraddha shared that there is ‘Masti’ in his eyes and also called him a ‘brat’:

Shyloh seems to bring about Shraddha’s literary and philosophical side as well. Shraddha posted a picture of Shyloh with her hand holding him. Shyloh can be seen napping quietly with his paw over Shraddha’s hand. In the caption of the post, Shraddha wrote:

The love for all living creatures is the most noble attribute of man ~ Charles Darwin

